Golf Ball Lands Inside Yediyurappa's Home-office, Sends Security Personnel Into a Tizzy
This is not the first incident of a golf ball entering 'Krishna' and causing security worries.
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Bengaluru: A golf ball that landed inside Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's home office 'Krishna' from the golf course nearby on Friday, sent the security personnel into a tizzy.
"It came in from there", one of the security personnel at the Chief Minister's home office, who recovered the golf ball, said pointing at the Bangalore Golf Club on the opposite side.
"Luckily, the ball did not hit anyone," another policeman guarding the vicinity told media persons.
This is not the first incident of a golf ball entering 'Krishna' and causing security worries.
In July last year, when a similar incident had occurred during H D Kumaraswamy's tenure as the Chief Minister, the then Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who was in-charge of Bengaluru affairs had said that the government would explore relocating the golf course.
It had then landed on an IPS officer's car parked inside Krishna, and had left a crack on the windshield.
The Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) claims itself to be the oldest golf course outside of the British Isles, established in 1876. The 18-hole golf course is located on a 60-acre plot.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge