Golf Ball Lands Inside Yediyurappa's Home-office, Sends Security Personnel Into a Tizzy

This is not the first incident of a golf ball entering 'Krishna' and causing security worries.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Golf Ball Lands Inside Yediyurappa's Home-office, Sends Security Personnel Into a Tizzy
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Bengaluru: A golf ball that landed inside Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's home office 'Krishna' from the golf course nearby on Friday, sent the security personnel into a tizzy.

"It came in from there", one of the security personnel at the Chief Minister's home office, who recovered the golf ball, said pointing at the Bangalore Golf Club on the opposite side.

"Luckily, the ball did not hit anyone," another policeman guarding the vicinity told media persons.

This is not the first incident of a golf ball entering 'Krishna' and causing security worries.

In July last year, when a similar incident had occurred during H D Kumaraswamy's tenure as the Chief Minister, the then Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who was in-charge of Bengaluru affairs had said that the government would explore relocating the golf course.

It had then landed on an IPS officer's car parked inside Krishna, and had left a crack on the windshield.

The Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) claims itself to be the oldest golf course outside of the British Isles, established in 1876. The 18-hole golf course is located on a 60-acre plot.

