English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Golgappas, Roganjosh, Kesar Jalebi on the Menu as Modi Hosts Saudi Crown Prince MBS
The Saudi Crown Prince in a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised cooperation on all fronts, including intelligence-sharing, to combat terror.
Official menu of the lunch PM Modi is hosting for the Saudi Crown Prince
Loading...
New Delhi: After a grand ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his delegation sat down to a sumptuous lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Select Indian delicacies like Roganjosh, Tandoori Gulabi Machhi, Keema Sambousek were part of the non-vegetarian menu while the vegetarian one included Dal Makhni, Badin-e-Jaam and Kurkuri Til Bhindi among others. For dessert, the spread included Kesar Jalebi, Gulab Jamun and Shahi Kulfi with Falooda.
The Saudi crown prince also attended a musical gala where acclaimed artistes such as Debanjan Bhattacharjee, Nishant Singh and Rohen Bose performed in his honour.
While Bhattacharjee played ‘sarod,’ Singh put his ‘pakhawaj and khanjira’ skills on display. Bose took seat behind his ‘tabla.’
The minute to minute schedule had 12 songs listed and included a bhajan 'Vaishnava jan toh' and a ghazal 'Chupke chupke raat din’. The list also has iconic Hindi songs like ‘Mere naina saawan bhaado’ and ‘Lag jaa galey.’
Select Indian delicacies like Roganjosh, Tandoori Gulabi Machhi, Keema Sambousek were part of the non-vegetarian menu while the vegetarian one included Dal Makhni, Badin-e-Jaam and Kurkuri Til Bhindi among others. For dessert, the spread included Kesar Jalebi, Gulab Jamun and Shahi Kulfi with Falooda.
The Saudi crown prince also attended a musical gala where acclaimed artistes such as Debanjan Bhattacharjee, Nishant Singh and Rohen Bose performed in his honour.
While Bhattacharjee played ‘sarod,’ Singh put his ‘pakhawaj and khanjira’ skills on display. Bose took seat behind his ‘tabla.’
The minute to minute schedule had 12 songs listed and included a bhajan 'Vaishnava jan toh' and a ghazal 'Chupke chupke raat din’. The list also has iconic Hindi songs like ‘Mere naina saawan bhaado’ and ‘Lag jaa galey.’
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Period. End of Sentence: Hope the Oscar Nomination Leads to More Awareness and Donations, Says Guneet Monga
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
- PM Narendra Modi Pushes Green Mobility in India: Electric Train, Buses and EV Policy for Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results