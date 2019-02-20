LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Golgappas, Roganjosh, Kesar Jalebi on the Menu as Modi Hosts Saudi Crown Prince MBS

The Saudi Crown Prince in a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised cooperation on all fronts, including intelligence-sharing, to combat terror.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
Official menu of the lunch PM Modi is hosting for the Saudi Crown Prince
New Delhi: After a grand ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his delegation sat down to a sumptuous lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Select Indian delicacies like Roganjosh, Tandoori Gulabi Machhi, Keema Sambousek were part of the non-vegetarian menu while the vegetarian one included Dal Makhni, Badin-e-Jaam and Kurkuri Til Bhindi among others. For dessert, the spread included Kesar Jalebi, Gulab Jamun and Shahi Kulfi with Falooda.

The Saudi crown prince also attended a musical gala where acclaimed artistes such as Debanjan Bhattacharjee, Nishant Singh and Rohen Bose performed in his honour.

While Bhattacharjee played ‘sarod,’ Singh put his ‘pakhawaj and khanjira’ skills on display. Bose took seat behind his ‘tabla.’

The minute to minute schedule had 12 songs listed and included a bhajan 'Vaishnava jan toh' and a ghazal 'Chupke chupke raat din’. The list also has iconic Hindi songs like ‘Mere naina saawan bhaado’ and ‘Lag jaa galey.’
