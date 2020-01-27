‘Goli Maaro Saalon Ko’ Slogans Raised at Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur’s Rally, Days Ahead of Budget
Thakur's comments come five days before the BJP-led central government is scheduled to present its annual Union Budget at a time when the economy is grappling with several problems.
Mos Anurag Thakur at a poll rally in Rithala on Monday.
New Delhi: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, who was in Delhi on Monday for a rally ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections, was caught on camera making inflammatory comments in Rithala.
Seen clapping his hands over his head, Thakur chanted, "Desh ke gaddaron ko (traitors of the country)...", with the crowd hitting back with "goli maaro saalon ko (shoot them all)".
Thakur and Giriraj Singh were later joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the same venue.
Thakur's comments come five days before the BJP-led central government is scheduled to present its annual Union Budget at a time when the economy is grappling with several problems — of slowing economic growth, unemployment, and consumption slowdown.
The slogan, frequently raised by right-wing groups and also heard during the January 5 attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, surfaced again in the election rally.
