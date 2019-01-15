English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GoM to Look Into Feasibility of GST Rationalisation, Composition Scheme For Real Estate
Currently, GST is levied at 12% on payments made for under-construction property or ready-to-move-in flats where completion certificate has not been issued at the time of sale. The effective pre-GST tax incidence on such housing property was 15-18%.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A ministerial panel headed by Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel would look into the possibility of rationalisation of GST rate in real state sector besides formulating a composition scheme.
The GST Council in its recent meeting on January 10 had decided to set up a 7-member Group of Ministers (GoM)to boost real estate sector under GST regime. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the GoM include suggesting ways for pencilling in a composition scheme for the sector, a finance ministry statement said.
The GoM would also analyse tax rate of GST, including issues/challenges in view of the proposal for shoring up the real estate sector. The panel would also examine the legality of inclusion/exclusion of land or any other ingredient, in composition and suggest valuation mechanism.
It would also examine various aspects of GST on Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and Development Rights in a joint agreement and suitable model, the statement added.
The other ministers in the GoM include finance ministers of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and Goa panchayat minister Mauvin Godinho.
Currently, GST is levied at 12% on payments made for under-construction property or ready-to-move-in flats where completion certificate has not been issued at the time of sale. The effective pre-GST tax incidence on such housing property was 15-18%.
GST, however, is not levied on buyers of real estate properties for which completion certificate has been issued at the time of sale. There have been complaints that builders are not passing on the input tax credit (ITC) benefit to consumers by way of reduction in price of the property after the rollout of GST.
The proposal before the GST Council, headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, was to lower GST rate on under-construction properties to 5%. With consensus eluding the proposal, the Council decided to set up a 7-member GoM.
The GST Council in its recent meeting on January 10 had decided to set up a 7-member Group of Ministers (GoM)to boost real estate sector under GST regime. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the GoM include suggesting ways for pencilling in a composition scheme for the sector, a finance ministry statement said.
The GoM would also analyse tax rate of GST, including issues/challenges in view of the proposal for shoring up the real estate sector. The panel would also examine the legality of inclusion/exclusion of land or any other ingredient, in composition and suggest valuation mechanism.
It would also examine various aspects of GST on Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and Development Rights in a joint agreement and suitable model, the statement added.
The other ministers in the GoM include finance ministers of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and Goa panchayat minister Mauvin Godinho.
Currently, GST is levied at 12% on payments made for under-construction property or ready-to-move-in flats where completion certificate has not been issued at the time of sale. The effective pre-GST tax incidence on such housing property was 15-18%.
GST, however, is not levied on buyers of real estate properties for which completion certificate has been issued at the time of sale. There have been complaints that builders are not passing on the input tax credit (ITC) benefit to consumers by way of reduction in price of the property after the rollout of GST.
The proposal before the GST Council, headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, was to lower GST rate on under-construction properties to 5%. With consensus eluding the proposal, the Council decided to set up a 7-member GoM.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toilet, Ek Worm Katha: Why Bill Gates is Pouring Millions Down the Drain on India’s Sanitation Crisis
- Ranveer Singh Answers if He Ever Had Thoughts of Losing Deepika Padukone
- New 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch, to Get Ventilated Seats
- Someone Submitted A Stolen Photograph For The OnePlus World Photography Day Competition, And it Won
- Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results