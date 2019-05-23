Gonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

live Status party name candidate name BJP Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya BJP Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya LEADING

59. Gonda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of Gonda is 58.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1754478 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kirti Vardhan Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,60,412 votes which was 18.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Beni Prasad Verma of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 23,675 votes which was 3.91% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 25.69% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.18% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gonda was: Kirti Vardhan Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,35,167 men, 7,75,608 women and 50 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gonda is: 27.25 82Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गोंडा, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); গোন্ডা, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); गोंडा, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ગોંડા, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கோண்டா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గోండా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗೊಂಡಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗോണ്ട, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).