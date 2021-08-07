Gonda Municipal Council Chairman Accused of Misappropriation of PF Funds Worth Crores

The Gonda Municipal Council Chairman Uzma Rashid has been accused of misappropriation worth crores of rupees in the Provident Fund of sanitation workers. She has also been accused of deputing her uncle to the post of PF clerk for carrying out the alleged PF scam of sanitation workers.

The allegations have been made by BJP leader and former Municipal Council Chairman Rupesh Kumar Srivastava. “There has been a serious allegation of a scam of crores by transferring them to the encrypted accounts. The PF of the Safai Karamcharis worth crores of rupees have been to the fraudulent bank accounts. Till date no information was given to the government in this regard as there was a huge conspiracy in the PF accounts of sanitation workers in Allahabad Bank, Collectorate branch, Gonda,” Rupesh Kumar Srivastava told a press conference in Lucknow on Friday.

“In order to save herself, the President and the Executive Officer lodged a nominal FIR at police station Kotwali Nagar, Gonda. In this FIR, a clerk was made an accused, while the president and the executive officer were saved. Uzma Rashid conspiratorially deputed her uncle Mushfiq to the post of PF clerk for carrying out the PF scam of sanitation workers. This person deposited the amount to be sent to the account of the cleaning workers through the coded list in the accounts mentioned by one Kamaruddin and Uzma Rashid,” Srivastava added.

He further alleged that Uzma Rashid’s uncle Mushfiq, who was a sweeper, was illegally allowed to work on the post of PF clerk. “In fact Uzma Rashid’s uncle Mushfiq is still working as a sweeper. But he was illegally allowed to work on the post of PF clerk and on the board. Whereas in various government orders issued by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, it has been instructed that no work should be taken from a lower-ranking employee to a higher employee’s post,” Kumar said.

Rupesh Kumar Srivastava submitted the application for investigation of the alleged scam in front of prescribed authority commissioner of Nagar Palika Parishad Gonda.

Despite the instructions of the District Magistrate, Gonda, no action was taken regarding the PF scam in the Municipal Council Gonda and efforts are on to cover up the scam, said Rupesh Kumar Srivastava.

Speaking further on the issue Rupeh Kumar Srivastava said that 90% of the sanitation workers of Municipal Council Gonda belong to the Scheduled Castes. Therefore, in relation to the scam of PF money, action should have been taken under the SC / ST Act also, but no such action has been taken till date. He also added that the irregularities were of serious nature and it would be better if the probe was referred to the CBI.

