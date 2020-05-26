Gone Home for Holi, Stuck There Post Lockdown: Survey Finds 90% of DU Students Unprepared for Open Book Exam

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers’ Association conducted a survey-cum-referendum revealing the startling numbers to the anxiety and the stress faced by the students regarding Open Book Examination.

The survey revealed that an 85% voted against the DU decision of Open Book Examination for terminal year/ semester students. More than 50% students from outside Delhi are with limited access to resources. Thirty-eight per cent of students have not been able to access material even if it has been provided to them. Close to 50% students report not receiving material / inability to access it. Only 28% of students have been able to attend more than 50% of the online classes. Only 18% have some device other than a phone. Many find studying on smartphones limiting comprehension, stressful and a hazardous to health. The students also gave “Referendum on Examination”, where over 90% of students are unprepared for any form of University Examinations.

The survey on online teaching-learning released Tuesday got more than 51,000 responses, mostly from those enrolled in regular courses, in 48 hours, and revealing the deep-seated anxiety among third year undergraduate students about the feasibility of the OBE. It exposed the gap between decisions imposed in the name of students’ good and the actual ground realities.

In a statement by DUTA President Rajib Ray and Secretary Rajinder Singh said that the responses of the students confirm what the DUTA has been saying, based on the experiences of teachers’ engagement with students during this period. “Considering that a large majority of students have only smartphone and basic internet facilities, it is not surprising that only a small percentage have been able to access the online teaching, e-resources made available during the lockdown period. It is even more revealing that a significant number have no such facilities.”

Nearly 50% of the students who are not from Delhi and went home for the mid-semester break, which included Holi, were caught unprepared by the sudden lockdown. These are the ones who do not have access to books, class notes or e-resources and are not able to arrange for them.

The survey revealed that students’ responses show they were unable to concentrate on their studies, “either because of the environment at home or because of anxieties caused by livelihood or health issues,” said the statement.

The members of the association have argued that the OBE is a faulty method of examination as it discriminates against those without access to books, notes and online resources, and it encourages malpractice and punishes honest students. "The method does not take care of the special needs of the students, especially the differently-abled ones," said the statement.

In the past week, three departments of Delhi University – History, Sociology and Economics objected to the idea of OBE. The faculty members of these departments have also written to DU VC Yogesh Tyagi against the OBE and suggested alternatives.