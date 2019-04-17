English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Good Friday 2019: Top 10 Inspiring Quotes of Jesus Christ on Love, Peace
On Good Friday, there will be re-enactments to remember the sufferings of Jesus Christ who Christians believe died for the sins of humanity.
Representative image.
Loading...
Good Friday 2019 | Good Friday is observed on April 19 this year is an occasion for millions of Christians across the world to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by offering prayers and participating in sombre ceremonies and processions. There will be re-enactments to remember the sufferings of Jesus Christ who Christians believe died for the sins of humanity.
Here are ten quotes of Jesus to help you commemorate Good Friday and spread the message of love and peace he propagated.
1. Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day's own trouble be sufficient for the day.
2. For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.
3. For what shall it profit a man, if he gains the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?
4. A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.
5. But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.
6. So I say to you, Ask and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.
7. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”
8. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
9. It is not healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. 32 I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.
10. …Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.
Here are ten quotes of Jesus to help you commemorate Good Friday and spread the message of love and peace he propagated.
1. Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day's own trouble be sufficient for the day.
2. For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.
3. For what shall it profit a man, if he gains the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?
4. A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.
5. But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.
6. So I say to you, Ask and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.
7. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”
8. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
9. It is not healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. 32 I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.
10. …Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tamil Nadu Govt Makes BIS Certified Helmets Mandatory When Buying New 2-Wheeler
- Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter
- Today Marks 47 Years of NASA's Penultimate Moon Mission Aboard the Apollo 16
- Paris Hilton is Salman Khan's Latest Fan, Compliments 'Bharat' Poster
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results