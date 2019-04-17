SPONSORED BY
Good Friday 2019: Top 10 Inspiring Quotes of Jesus Christ on Love, Peace

On Good Friday, there will be re-enactments to remember the sufferings of Jesus Christ who Christians believe died for the sins of humanity.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 17, 2019, 7:46 AM IST
Representative image.
Good Friday 2019 | Good Friday is observed on April 19 this year is an occasion for millions of Christians across the world to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by offering prayers and participating in sombre ceremonies and processions. There will be re-enactments to remember the sufferings of Jesus Christ who Christians believe died for the sins of humanity.

Here are ten quotes of Jesus to help you commemorate Good Friday and spread the message of love and peace he propagated.

1. Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day's own trouble be sufficient for the day.

2. For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.

3. For what shall it profit a man, if he gains the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?

4. A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.

5. But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.

6. So I say to you, Ask and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.

7. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”

8. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

9. It is not healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. 32 I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

10. …Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.
