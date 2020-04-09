Good Friday 2020: All You Need to Know about the Christian Holiday
Some section of the Christian community observe fast and visit the church. Many people also participate in the church service specifically on Good Friday
File photo of Pope Francis. (Reuters)
Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed on a Friday that falls before Easter. This year the day is falling on April 10.
The day is also known by other names like Black Friday, Great Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday. Some section of the Christian community observe fast and visit the church. Many people also participate in the church service specifically on the day.
In the holy book of Christians that is the Bible, there is no mention of the term Good Friday, but from what religious texts have recorded, it is believed that Jesus was betrayed by Judas, which eventually led to his crucifixion.
Apparently, the Roman soldiers had beaten up Christ and had forced him to carry the cross on which he had to be crucified. The day of crucifixion is believed to be Friday, while the day he resurrected from death is said to be Sunday, which is also celebrated as Easter.
What remains a question for many is why the day is called ‘Good’ Friday. If religious people are to be believed then the term good associated with the day basically means holy or pious in this context.
