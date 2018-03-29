Good Friday on 30th March 2018 Marks the Crucifixion of the 'Son of God'

Good Friday 2018 falls on 30th March i.e. Friday, 30th March 2018 and paves way to the Easter Long Weekend. Easter Sunday is observed on the next full moon that follows the Spring Equinox. Good Friday or the Holy Friday marks the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified after being betrayed by Judas. This is the day when Jesus was put to death on the Holy Cross. Good Friday is followed by Easter Sunday, the day when Christ rose from the dead.Christians of varied denominations from Anglican, Catholic, Methodist, Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, Lutheran, to Reformed, honor Good Friday with church service and fasting as the day observes mourning over the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Readings from the Psalms and Gospels along with praises of the ‘Son of God’ commemorate the tragic event at the churches across the globe.It is this day when on the betrayal of Christ’s disciple – Judas, the Royal soldiers arrested Jesus Christ from the garden of Gethsemane. Judas had asked the soldiers to arrest the man whom he’ll kiss. Jesus Christ was sentenced to death on the accounts of blasphemy.Christ was crucified at the Calvary and as per Psalm 22 the ‘Son of God’ stated,"My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?" from the cross.