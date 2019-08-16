'Good Health and Long Life': PM Modi Wishes Delhi CM Kejriwal on His 51st Birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and prayed for his good health and long life.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life," Modi tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, who turned 51 on Friday, responded by thanking the prime minister.

"Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes," he tweeted.

Modi and Kejriwal have often been at loggerheads with each other.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.