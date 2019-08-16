'Good Health and Long Life': PM Modi Wishes Delhi CM Kejriwal on His 51st Birthday
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, who turned 51 on Friday, responded by thanking the prime minister. 'Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes,' he tweeted.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and prayed for his good health and long life.
"Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life," Modi tweeted.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, who turned 51 on Friday, responded by thanking the prime minister.
"Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes," he tweeted.
Modi and Kejriwal have often been at loggerheads with each other.
