'Good I Didn't Get Boarding Pass': Tourist Who Missed Cruise Raided by Narcotics Team Shares Details of Trip

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening raided a passenger cruise ship anchored in Mumbai and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used. A tourist who missed the ship said he did not get a boarding pass but is now thankful for the same.

“I got the ticket online from a ticket booking site. Cruise was supposed to travel to Lakshadweep via Goa. I never received the boarding pass. It was supposed to be a 42-hour journey. With whatever has happened, it’s good that I did not board the ship," said Ashwini Deewan.

Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches.

After banned narcotic drugs were recovered from some of the passengers, no passenger was allowed to disembark from the cruise while the probe continued.

Bollywood has been under NCB’s scanner for quite some time now. In November last year, NCB carried out a search at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal as part of its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood and also asked him to appear before the agency on November 11.

Electronic gadgets were seized during the search at the house of the 47-year-old actor in suburban Mumbai.

The search at the residence of the model-turned-actor came a day after the NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife after drugs were allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

Last month, Mumbai court rejected the bail application of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, arrested in a drug seizure case. Kohli was arrested following a raid by NCB at his residence during which banned narcotics were allegedly seized.

The actor had argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled for bail. But special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed the application, claiming that he had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a `commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered. Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, offenses involving `commercial quantity’ (which varies for different categories) attract higher punishment.

