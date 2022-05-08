Good News for Gurugram Tipplers as Bars, Some Restaurants May Stay Open 24/7 in City. Check Details

Pubs and restaurants serving liquor in Gurugram will now be able to remain open 24/7 as Haryana government has announced a new liquor policy.

The new liquor licensing policy, announced on Friday, will come into effect from June 12 and will counter the Delhi’s excise policy which was released in November, under which bars and restaurants serving liquor can remain open till 3am, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The policy allows bars in the city to stay open till 8 am after the owners pay the excise department an additional fee of Rs 20 lakh annually, according to excise officials.

The Delhi government had approved the New Excise Policy in November last year allowing the operating timings of restaurants up to 3 am in consonance with the operational timings of NCR cities including Gurugram and Noida. The national capital is in preparation to allow bars in the capital city to serve liquor till 3 am.

The new policy in Gurugram is also likely to lower the liquor prices as excise duty and value-added tax on the sale of liquor has been reduced.

“We have tried to make the policy pocket-friendly so that more people can start their operations in the city. Gurugram is developing and more malls and commercial spaces are coming up here. People will have more options to open pubs, bars and restaurants now,” VK Beniwal, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram (east), reportedly said.

The report said that the bar or restaurant owners who wished to continue closing their establishments at 2 am can continue paying the annual retail liquor licence fee of Rs 18 lakh.

Officials say that they are hoping to receive more than 150 applications this time. There are a total number of 276 existing licences in the city.

