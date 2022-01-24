Good News for Mumbai Commuters! Central Railway's Fifth Thane-Diva Rail Line Becomes Operational; Watch Video

Good news has finally arrived for suburban commuters in Mumbai who take the Central Railway. According to a report, the Central Railway has opened the fifth rail line between Thane and Diva in the down direction. The trains on the new track were made operational from Sunday following a 14-hour infrastructure block, reported The Times of India.

With the latest addition to the railway tracks, traffic between Mumbai and extended suburbs is expected to improve. The corridor expansion project will be activated after the installment of the sixth line. Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde told the daily that the installment will be preceded by a major block next month leading to complete segregation of suburban and outstation train and freight traffic on the Kalyan-Kurla segment.

An Empty Rake on trial run over New Fast line soon after the 14 hour Block on Thane - Diwa section.With this new 5th line was commissioned between Thane - Diwa section paving a seamless movement of Goods Trains from BPT/Wadala/Kurla/Mulund/Turbhe Yard towards Kalyan/Panvel. pic.twitter.com/Fk9GSyTEdW— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 23, 2022

Speaking to the paper, Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO at the Central Railway said, “The old down direction line between Thane and Diva, which was left redundant after the slow tracks were moved to the new corridor, has now been converted for all fast local trains travelling towards Kalyan. Mail express and freight trains coming from LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) and Trombay will use the fifth corridor passing through Parsik tunnel.”

The corridor expansion, planned two decades ago, is imperative for Mumbai’s suburban railways considering its ever-growing commuter volume. The report added that the additional lines between Kurla-Kalyan will be operational from February. The next leg of expansion is between Kurla and towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) which is required for complete segregation of the lines for speedy movement of trains.

Shinde said, “The entire suburban and outstation traffic between LTT and Kalyan will be segregated by mid-February which will greatly help in improving movement of suburban traffic between Mumbai and extended suburbs as it will reduce overlapping of freight and outstation train paths with locals.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.