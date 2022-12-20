Good News for Mumbaikars As Metro's New Lines 2A and 7 Likely to be Operational in Jan 2023 | Details Here

In a big relief for Mumbaikars in terms of travel, Mumbai Metro’s Line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) from Link Road and Line 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri East) from the Western Express Highway are expected to operate fully in January next year. Named the yellow line (2A) and the red line (7), these two will cater to offices and residential areas located in the city.

On November 29, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development (MMRDA) Authority Commissioner SVR Srinivas said that the infrastructural works on the second phase of Metro 7 and Metro 2A are completed and after the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, shall be fully opened to Mumbaikars.

These two parallel metro corridors along the Western Express Highway will be interconnected and once this 35-km stretch is fully functional, commuters will be able to travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar without exiting the metro.

Both lines were partially opened and inaugurated by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Gudi Padwa in April this year. As of now, a 20-km stretch of the two elevated lines is operational between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi. The MMRDA had, earlier, said that lines 2A and 7 are drawing a daily ridership of over 25,000 on an average.

About MUMBAI METRO RAIL

A rapid transport system of Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Mumbai Metro Rail is being built in three phases over a 15-year period. Once built in its entirety, the system will span over 300 km and will have more than 200 stations. Most of it will be elevated, while 24 per cent will be underground. With three operational lines covering over 50 km, the MMRDA has started construction on nine other lines, with three in the tendering stage, and another three in the planning stage.

Line 1 of the Mumbai Metro Rail became operational in June 2014, but it has taken eight years to make at least two more lines even partially operational. Line 1 of the Mumbai Metro is operated by a joint venture of MMRDA and Reliance called Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd (MMOPL) and France’s RATP Dev Transdev Asia.

The foundation stone of the first phase of the Mumbai Metro Rail was laid by then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2006, while the construction began two years later in 2008. The first trial run was conducted in 2013 and it became operational the year after in 2014. Most metro projects have been plagued by delay in environmental clearances, land acquisition problems and protests.

Metro Line 2A & 7 To Ease Traffic Woes

To ease traffic woes and burden on buses, auto-rickshaws and other transport system, metro Line 2A will operate from Dahisar to DN Nagar and metro line 7 from Dahisar East to Andheri East. Once fully operational, both lines may help in reducing rush on the local train by around 10 to 15 per cent, according to a report by Indian Express.

The report added that the MMRDA expects a dip in traffic by 25 per cent and travel time to go down by 75 per cent after both lines will become fully operational. The new lines are expected to carry three lakh passengers per day, likely to go up to 11.31 lakh passengers by 2031.

OPERATIONAL LINES SO FAR

Lines 1 (blue), 2A (yellow) and 7 (red) are the only three operational lines of the Mumbai Metro Rail, covering a total distance of over 40 km. Lines 2A and 7 are only partially operational.

The first operational corridor, Line 1 or the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor, is 11.4 km long. The MMRDA, on its website, states that this line said it provided connectivity to the eastern and western suburbs to Western and Central Railway, reducing the journey between Versova and Ghatkopar from 71 minutes to 21 minutes.

Lines 2A and 7, meanwhile, are two parallel elevated corridors running along a 35-km stretch along the Western Express Highway (WEH). Line 2A from Dahisar to DN Nagar is 18.6 km long with 17 stations. It will be interconnected to Lines 1, 2B, 7 and 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), according to the MMRDA website.

Stations on Metro lines 2A and 7

Line 2A will have 17 stations: Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East).

13 stations on Line 7: Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan and Ovaripada.

