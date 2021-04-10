Good News for Tipplers in Mumbai! BMC Allows Sale, Home Delivery of Liquor Amid Covid Curbs

Amid curbs to contain the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has allowed the sale and home delivery of liquor in the city throughout the week. According to the BMC order, issued on Friday, shops with a valid licence have been allowed home delivery of indigenous alcoholic drink and Indian-made foreign liquor. However, these cannot be sold at the counter and only foreign liquor can be purchased on the counter of the shops.

While allowing home delivery, the civic body laid down some strict rules to be followed amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. The delivery representatives have to compulsorily follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour and wear masks, use santisers and maintain social distancing. The BMC further limited the hours of home delivery, saying the service will only be allowed between 7 am and 8 pm.

As the coronavirus cases spiralled out of control in Maharashtra, the state government has declared night curfew on weekdays and imposed a weekend lockdown among other restrictions as part of its ‘Break the Chain’ COVID-19 action plan. The first weekend lockdown in the state began at 8 pm on Friday and it will continue till 7 am on Monday. The weekend lockdown and other curbs will continue till April 30.

Other Restrictions in Mumbai:

All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy etc are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed. But home deliveries are allowed.

Roadside food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. No person is allowed to stand there and consume food.

Students or candidates who have to attend various exams, including competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams and their exam Hall Tickets should be considered valid for the same. They are allowed to be accompanied by one guardian/parent.

Eye clinics and opticians shops are allowed to remain open within the given time in the order issued by the Maharashtra government.

Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, househelp, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citiziens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7 am to 10 pm on all days.

