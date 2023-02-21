In an attempt to remove the loopholes in the existing system related to darshan to pilgrims and accommodation to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the hill shrine of Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) is planning to introduce face recognition technology on a pilot project basis from March 1 onwards.

According to the TTD sources, some irregularities have been taking place ranging from issuing laddu prasadam to sarva darshanam tokens to allotting accommodation to the devotees. The TTD higher authorities are of hope that introducing the face recognition system may avert the irregularities to a maximum extent.

When it comes to accommodation for the devotees, there are as many as 7,000 accommodation facilities at Tirumala out of which about 5,000 will be allotted to the normal devotees, 1,000 will be reserved and there will be maintenance and renovation work takes place on regular basis at the remaining 1,000 accommodation facilities.

The PAC complexes on the hill shrine will provide accommodation to as many as 5,00 to 10,000 devotees who didn’t get accommodation at the above-said 5,000 facilities. Some of the devotees get accommodation with recommendation letters. Some other gullible devotees approach the brokers who in turn loot the devotees by swallowing the caution deposit apart from the amount related to the room rent. The TTD has been implementing a digital payment system at Tirumala where the devotees will make payments using UPI, credit and debit cards.

If one wanted to check in room rent ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 500 daily, he or she has to pay an additional amount of Rs 500 as a caution deposit. The devotee will receive an OTP from the TTD when checking into a room. One can get back the caution deposit by revealing the OTP while vacating the room. The brokers have been siphoning the caution deposit by knowing the OTP from the devotee, where the devotee gets the accommodation by using the broker’s credit card or debit card instead of their cards.

When the devotees approached the broker to get back the caution deposit, the broker cheated the gullible devotees by saying that the caution deposit was not returned to their bank accounts.

After coming to know about the irregularities taking place at various systems at Tirumala, the TTD has planned to introduce a face recognition system for one week from March 1 on a pilot project basis ranging from the SSD time slot, laddu prasadams, allotment of rooms to refund of the caution deposit to the devotees.

