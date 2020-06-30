Good News from IIT Delhi: 85.6% Students Got Placements, Increase of 4% from Last Year

The placement season at IIT Delhi for the academic year 2019-2020 ended with approximately 85.6% of undergraduate and postgraduate students finding jobs, with the number of offers up by 4% from the last season.

The institute issued a statement saying the current placement season “surpassed the previous year benchmarks with 1,100+ job offers (including multiple job offers and pre-placement offers) to the students from various national and international organisations”.

Apart from the 85.6% who got placements, the others explored options of higher studies, research, civil services examination, start-ups or got jobs through their own contacts and efforts.

In the current placement season, more than 430 organisations had registered offering 600+ job profiles. “During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode and around 100 students bagged job offers during this online phase as well,” said the statement.

The sectorial trend data for the placement season shows that maximum students bagged offers from core sector (31%) followed by IT (23%), others (14%), and analytics 13%. At least 9% were offered jobs in the consultancy sector, 7% in management and 3% in finance.

Professor S Dharmaraja, Head of Office of Career Services (OCS) at the institute said in a statement, “This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4%.”