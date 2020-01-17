Good News! Mumbai Eateries, Malls to Remain Open 24X7 from January 27

Given the busy and fast-paced life, people often miss their meals on the right time, thus feeling hungry at odd hours. While one may not find many options in a number of cities across India, Mumbai will soon be the city that never sleeps.

For a long time, Aaditya Thackeray, currently the tourism minister of Maharashtra, has been proposing to make the nightlife more happening in Mumbai by keeping the eateries open 24X7.

After much discussion, the proposed idea is finally set to become a reality. Mumbai is soon going to have malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants that can stay open 24x7, however, without serving any alcohol.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the decision was made in a meeting called by Thackeray on Thursday, which was also attended by commissioner of police Sanjay Barve and municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Starting January 27, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have permitted establishments, which fall under “gated communities” and non-residential areas, to stay open 24x7.

These will include at least 25 malls and several other shops and restaurants across the city. However, the decision of choosing the days for keeping their establishments open round-the-clock rests in the hand of shop owners.

Some of the malls that have agreed for this include Atria Mall in Worli, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Growel’s 101 in Kandivli Phoenix Market City in Kurla and High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel.

In his statement to the daily, Pardeshi said, “We have given permission for 24x7 functioning from January 27. Most of the malls have said that they will keep it open on weekends if running it throughout the week is not feasible for them.”

