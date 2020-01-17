Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Good News! Mumbai Eateries, Malls to Remain Open 24X7 from January 27

For a long time, Aaditya Thackeray, currently the tourism minister of Maharashtra, has been proposing to make the nightlife more happening in Mumbai by keeping the eateries open 24X7.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Good News! Mumbai Eateries, Malls to Remain Open 24X7 from January 27
Image for representation (Reuters)

Given the busy and fast-paced life, people often miss their meals on the right time, thus feeling hungry at odd hours. While one may not find many options in a number of cities across India, Mumbai will soon be the city that never sleeps.

For a long time, Aaditya Thackeray, currently the tourism minister of Maharashtra, has been proposing to make the nightlife more happening in Mumbai by keeping the eateries open 24X7.

After much discussion, the proposed idea is finally set to become a reality. Mumbai is soon going to have malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants that can stay open 24x7, however, without serving any alcohol.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the decision was made in a meeting called by Thackeray on Thursday, which was also attended by commissioner of police Sanjay Barve and municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Starting January 27, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have permitted establishments, which fall under “gated communities” and non-residential areas, to stay open 24x7.

These will include at least 25 malls and several other shops and restaurants across the city. However, the decision of choosing the days for keeping their establishments open round-the-clock rests in the hand of shop owners.

Some of the malls that have agreed for this include Atria Mall in Worli, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Growel’s 101 in Kandivli Phoenix Market City in Kurla and High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel.

In his statement to the daily, Pardeshi said, “We have given permission for 24x7 functioning from January 27. Most of the malls have said that they will keep it open on weekends if running it throughout the week is not feasible for them.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram