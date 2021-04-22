Good Samaritans of Bhopal: Last Year’s Heroes Reemerge As Food, Water and Transportation Give Way to Health Emergency Needs

Having helped thousands of migrants and locals last year with food, water and ration, volunteers in Madhya Pradesh are again trying to help out masses hit hard by the fresh and lethal wave of Covid-19 that has not even spared far flung areas in the State.

Dream Bhopal-Green Bhopal, a volunteer group of some young working professionals last year, had helped around 15,000 migrants with food packets, water bottles, eatables and other essentials besides doling out 3,000 ration packets to those in need. The group is back in action this year, too. More than anything else, this time people need healthcare assistance like clinical tests, medical advice and help during home isolation, Sparsh Dwivedi, one of the core team members of the group, told News18.com.

“Keeping in mind the safety of our volunteers and others, we are trying to focus on helping those in distress through phone calls and social media,” said Dwivedi who claimed that with the help of private labs, they have done RT-PCR tests and post Covid-19 clinical tests at home at government approved rates.

The group is also arranging for psychological counselling sessions as overcoming mental trauma is also tough for affected families and others alike. Through volunteers, the group is also delivering food to those in home isolation at nominal rates.

Bhopal based volunteer organisations — Youngshala and Awaaz, which reached out to thousands in need last year are trying to extend help though large numbers of volunteers this time too.

There are scores of messages making rounds on individuals or organisations offering help through oxygen, remdesivir vials, hospital beds and healthcare tips, and “we personally call those numbers and after making sure the information is genuine, we pass it on to those in need”, Rolly Shivhare, a senior member of both the groups said.

“We are circulating diet plans prepared by experts and videos of yoga sessions that help keep onefit,” she added. These groups are also arranging for RT-PCR tests and post Covid-19 clinical tests at home of the patients.

People in individual capacity are also extending help like former Mayor Alok Sharma, who has offered 21 trucks of wood to overburdened Bhadbhada crematorium which runs out of firewood due to the huge influx of bodies these days. Sharma and his aides also offer food packets to those accompanying patients for Covid-19 treatment from far off places to Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the government officers are engaged diligently in their duty but people like Shashank Garg, Superintendent of Police (Radio) are going beyond call of duty to help those in distress.

Using personal contacts in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur even at Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur and others, the officer had formed a Whatsapp group –India Covid Help, and members coordinate with each other to help people who required help including oxygen cylinders, medicines, blood plasma and others.

“Often commoners can’t reach out to administration so we help them connect to the officers concerned,” Garg told News18.com. “We have prepared a database of the service and facility providers for the purpose. During auspicious Navratri, I am taking the task as vrat (fasts) to help humanity,” said the officer.

