Good Ultimately Overcomes Evil: Mike Pompeo Extends Diwali Greetings
He said that it is a time of reflection and prayer when observers perform seva, or selfless service, without any expectation of reward or payment.
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Greeting people across the world observing Diwali, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that it is a festival that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.
Senator John Cornyn, who is co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, said that Diwali marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, and millions across the globe including hundreds of thousands of Indian-Americans in Texas celebrate the Festival of Lights.
"These lights are physical, including lanterns, candles, and fireworks, but for those who light the flames, they hold a deeper meaning. Diwali celebrates awareness of one's inner light and light's triumph over darkness. It celebrates goodness over evil and hope over despair," he said.
Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to the US House of Representatives, in a video message said that Diwali is such a special time of year where people all over the world are coming together to light their lamps in honour the return of Lord Ramachandra to His kingdom after many years in exile, and celebrate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.
"Unfortunately, in our world today, we find ourselves surrounded by darkness and divisiveness, based on race, gender, politics, or religion. We see political leaders and influencers, people in the media, unfortunately fomenting bigotry and hatred, for their own personal or political gain," she rued.
Rather than engaging in constructive dialogue, treating each other with respect, disagreeing without being disagreeable, too much of the public discourse is dominated by hatred, tribalism, and character assassination which unfortunately has also led to threats or acts of violence, Gabbard said.
