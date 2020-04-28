Take the pledge to vote

'Good Work' Done by Health Professionals: PMO Praises Fight Against in Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes and appreciation to the health professionals and workers for the good work they have been doing to block the spread of coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
'Good Work' Done by Health Professionals: PMO Praises Fight Against in Puducherry
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The good work done by health professionals and workers in Puducherry in combating the spread of coronavirus in the union territory has earned praise from the Prime Minister's office.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that a Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed the "best wishes and appreciation of PMO to the health professionals and workers in the Health Department for the good work they have been doing to block the spread of the virus here."

"I also briefed the official in the PMO on the work done under the National Rural Health Mission and also services available to patients in the OPDs in hospitals in the Union Territory," Kumar said.

He also soon the government hospital here would get a robot donated by a privately managed institute to take care of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment there.

Health Department Secretary Prashant Kumar Panda said more than 11 lakh people had been covered under the ongoing door-to-door surveillance by health and ASHA worker in the union territory.

He said there were only three active coronavirus cases in Puducherry and all these patients were getting treatment in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here after five patients tested negative at different stages during

the last few days.

Panda also appealed to the people to step up the social distancing.

