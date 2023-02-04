Long layovers at Chennai Airport won’t have to be boring anymore as PVR Cinemas flagged off their first-ever cinema hall inside an airport complex in the country.

The five-screen cinema hall will be housed in the Aerohub complex in Chennai. Travellers will now be able to catch a movie while they wait for their flight.

The airport cinema would have a seating capacity of 1200 and is reportedly equipped with 2K RGB+ laser projectors, digital stereoscopic projection, and advanced Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio.

“Get a taste of 5-star entertainment at your favorite Chennai airport! Presenting India’s first ever cinema in the airport complex! A 5-screen property at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu,” PVR Cinemas said in a tweet after the cinema launch.

Entertainment on the go!Have some time left for your flight? Bored of waiting in the lounge? Well, book your ticket now, for the #ChennaiAirport MLCP now has multiplex open and is the first Indian airport to have such facility. pic.twitter.com/YwEICJXnRW— Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) February 2, 2023

The Chennai Airport also shared the news on their social media account, providing a glimpse of the one-of-a-kind theatre.

This would be PVR’s 12 cinema halls in Chennai. The company has 53 cinemas spread across the state.In a statement, Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director of PVR said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our 14th property in Tamil Nadu and mark our entry in the fast-evolving, transit-oriented development projects in the country. In keeping with the times and the ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are committed to bringing movie watching experiences to consumers in every part of the country. Entertainment forms an integral part of our daily lives and today’s consumers are cash-rich, time-poor. So, there is no better way for transit passengers to make best use of their spare time, than to watch movies," reports Livemint.

Read all the Latest India News here