Goodbye Raja: The Oldest Royal Bengal Tiger of West Bengal

Raja, the oldest royal Bengal tiger, died on Sunday at his shelter for the last 14 years at the South Khayerbari Tiger Rehabilitation Centre. Raja’s demise brought a state of shock to its caregiver of 14 years Md. Majnur.

Majnur said, “Raja was the main attraction of the place. He used to roar at all of our screaming and calling.”

Raja died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Last year on August 23, the Forest Department celebrated Raja’s 25th birthday in a gala event as on that day in 2008, he woke up to new life after escaping from a crocodile attack at Matla River in Sunderbans.

According to a forest officer, “Usual life span of a tiger is 18-20 years but Raja whose attitude justifies his name, created a new history of surviving for 25 years.”

On Sunday, Jaldapara DFO Deepak M and Alipurduar District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Mina were present to pay their last tributes to the King at South Khayerbari.

Raja used to have a scrumptious meal which contained 10 kgs of meat, except on Thursday. Bathing was compulsory in his daily routine.

Veterinary doctors said that the cause of his death was old-age-related problems. For Majnur and his colleagues, the vacant room of Raja, recalls the memories of the old Royal Bengal, evoking deep grief.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.