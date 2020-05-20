Goods Carrier Allowed But No Traffic from Delhi, Decision on Shops Soon: Noida's Rules for Lockdown 4

Lucknow: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has issued guidelines to be adhered for the lockdown 4 that will be in place till May 31. The guidelines issued by Gautam Budh Nagar are on the lines of rules laid down by Uttar Pradesh Government two-days ago with some minor changes.

The new set of guidelines was posted by District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar Suhas LY on his official Twitter account on Wednesday morning. The relaxation given in the guidelines will be applicable to places except the containment zones.

The guidelines issued by Gautam Budh Nagar DM suggest that the lockdown 4 will continue till May 31 and the services that will be banned throughout include Metro Rail Services, Schools, Colleges, Educational Institutions, Coaching, Institutes, Hospitality Services (except for those giving services to doctors, police personnel and tourists stranded due to the lockdown), Cinema Halls, Shopping Malls, Gymnasiums, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars, Assembly Halls, Stadiums will be allowed to open but without spectators, all kinds of religious, social, political, entertainment, gatherings, all religious places and religious congregations.

For kitchens, canteens and restaurants at bus stations, railways stations and air ports, etc only home delivery of food will be allowed.

All vehicles including passenger vehicles and buses will not have permission for inter-state movement, a detailed guideline in this regard will be issued by the state government. The passenger vehicles and buses authorised by other states will also not be allowed for movement, the state government will be issuing guideline in this regard as well.

Any kind of movement except for essential and emergency services will be prohibited from 7pm to 7am. In all the zones people above the age of 65 years, pregnant women, kids below 10 years and people with multiple illnesses will have to stay inside their houses. All the industrial activities will be allowed to operate if they are out of containment zone and precautions like face-mask, cover, social distancing etc hast to be ensured.

At the shops which will allowed to open, shopkeepers will have to keep hand sanitizer for customers and use face mask, gloves and also customers without mask will not be entertained. No weekly Mandis (markets) will be allowed in urban areas while in rural areas they will be allowed but with social distancing measures.

The decision to open markets will be taken after meeting between Vyapar Mandal officers with Additional Commissioner and officers of Commercial Tax Department. The shops next to each other in markets will have to open alternately and they will have to ensure strict implementation of social distancing measures and guidelines. In evening time shops will be closed in such a manner that all the shopkeepers reach their houses by 7pm. Apart from essential services, no shop will be allowed to operate post 7pm.

For restaurants only food delivery will be allowed meanwhile sweet shops will only be able to sell the sweets and won’t be allowed to serve the customers at the shop. Marriage Houses will be allowed to operate only when prior permission is taken and only 20 people will be allowed in any function, similarly in case of funerals only 20 people will be allowed.

Street vendors will be allowed to operate but they will have to ensure face mask and gloves and will have to ensure social distancing measures. A separate place will be demarked for them as vending zones by the district administration.

For four-wheelers only two people apart from the driver will be allowed, however if the family has two kids then they will also be permitted. Those riding a two-wheeler will be allowed to ride without pillion rider, however if a female is a pillion rider then she will be allowed. All those riding two-wheeler will have to ensure they wear helmets along with a face mask. Meanwhile in three wheelers-apart from driver two people will be allowed and both should wear face mask.

One of the most important guideline for movement across Noida-Delhi border the situation will remain unchanged as new instructions have been asked from the government on this point. Printing Press and Dry Cleaners will be allowed to operate. Medics, Nurses, Para Medical Staff and Sanitation workers will be allowed from in and outside the state without any restriction. Good carrier will be allowed for inter-state transport.

Public parks will be allowed to open from 7am to 10am in morning and 4pm to 7pm in the evening. People going to these parks will have to ensure social distancing, wear face masks, etc, and also these parks will have to be sanitized from time to time by authorities. Apart from this at public places people will have to wear mask compulsorily and strictly follow the guidelines. Not more than five people will be allowed to gather at a public place. Spitting, consuming liquour at public places will attract fine.

For workplaces, face mask/cover will have to be ensured and enough stock of these items must be ensured. Social distancing will have to ensured even in the vehicles plying for official work. Employees will be allowed to work in shifts and will have to ensure social distancing during lunch break etc. Touch-free Hand sanitizers will have to be kept at entry and exit points, hand knob/handles etc will have to sanitized regularly. If anyone is having symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing then he/she should immediately inform authorities at 1800-419-2211.