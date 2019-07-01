Goods Train Derails Between Mumbai and Pune, Rail Services Affected

Mumbai: A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra on Monday, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services, a railway official said. Fifteen wagons of the train derailed around 4.15 am at the Jambrung-Thakurwadi section, he said.

Intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune were cancelled and some long distance trains were diverted through Igatpuri, he said, adding that work to remove the derailed wagons is underway. The railway has requested the state government and various agencies to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, said.

Due to the derailment at least 10 intercity trains such as the Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express, Koyna Express were cancelled, he said. The Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nashik.

Long distance trains like the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express, Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express, Ahmedabad- Pune Duranto Express and Indore-Pune Express were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, Udasi said.

The Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express, Huzur Sahib Nanded-Pune Express, Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express were among the trains which were short terminated, the official said.