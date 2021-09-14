Goods Train Derails, Falls into River in Odisha; Check Full List of Cancelled, Diverted Trains

At least six coaches of a goods train running on the Angul-Talcher Road route of East Coast Railways derailed in the early hours of Tuesday and fell into a river, officials said. Six coaches of the train carrying wheat plunged into the river around 2.30 am, but the loco pilot and other staff were reported to be safe as the engine remained on the track, they said.

Heavy rain in the wake of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to have caused the accident on a bridge over river Nandira when the goods train was on its way from Firozpur to Khurda Road, the officials said. Talcher recorded 160 mm of rainfall on Monday followed by Angul (74 mm).

Following the incident, the ECoR has cancelled 12 trains, diverted routes of eight others and short terminated another, they added.

TRAINS CANCELLED ON SEPTEMBER 14

08105 Rourkela-Puri Special from Rourkela

08106 Puri-Rourkela Special from Puri

02862 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City Special from Bhubaneswar

02866 Puri-LTT Special from Puri

08493 Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Special from Bhubaneswar

08494 Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Balangir

08451Hatia-Puri Special from Hatia

08452 Puri-Hatia Special from Puri

08425 Puri-Durg Special from Puri

08426 Durg-Puri Special from Durg

08127 Rourkela-Gunupur Special from Rourkela

08128 Gunupur-Rourkela Special from Gunupur has been cancelled on September 15

TRAINS DIVERTED

02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Special from Anand Vihar on 13.09.2021 will run via Chakradharpur-Jaroli and Jakhapura

08503 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Special from Visakhapatnam (now at Khalikot) will run via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur

08426 Durg-Puri Special from Durg on 13.09.2021 now at Boinda will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road

08451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Special from Hatia on 13.09.2021 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road

02145 LTT-Puri Special from LTT on 12.09.2021 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road

04709 Bikaner-Puri Special from Bikaner on 12.09.2021 now at Rairakhol will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road

05128 Gunupur-Rourkela Special from Gunupur on 13.09.2021 now at Talcher Road will run via Kapilas Road-Jakhapura-Jaroli

02037 Puri-Ajmer Special from Puri on 13.09.2021 now at Budhapank will run via Khurda Road-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here