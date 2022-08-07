Goods Train Derails on Delhi-Rohtak Route in Haryana, Rail Traffic Disrupted

A coal-laden goods train derailed near Rohtak’s Kharawar railway station on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic on the route, police said. “The goods train was headed from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak. It was laden with coal. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route,” Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI.

#WATCH | 8 bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana, railway track blocked pic.twitter.com/s2xCx4H6ei — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

The cause behind the incident will be investigated by the Railway authorities, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The police official said that railway engineers and other officials and workers reached the site after the incident and were trying to restore the rail traffic. A portion of the rail track where the incident occurred was also damaged, he added.

