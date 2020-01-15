Goods Train Derails on Mumbai's Kurla-Trombay Line, Harbour Line Services Disrupted
The mishap took place near Kurla station when the goods train was crossing the Harbour Line around 11.45 pm.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A goods train derailed on Kurla-Trombay line here around Tuesday midnight, disrupting services on the Central Railway's Harbour Line and stranding scores of commuters in local trains and on stations, an official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.
The mishap took place near Kurla station when the goods train was crossing the Harbour Line around 11.45 pm. "One trolley (set of wheels) of the goods train derailed on the Trombay goods line near Kurla station. No one was injured in the mishap," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said on Wednesday.
The mishap halted services on the Harbour Line, that connects Navi Mumbai township with Mumbai, as some portion of the derailed wagon got stuck at the crossover point of the Harbour and Kurla-Trombay goods line. Scores of commuters were stranded at Kurla and other stations, and in some local trains.
The operations on the Harbour Line resumed around 1.30 am after the derailed wagon was removed with the help of another locomotive from the rear end, the official said. "Work to bring the derailed wagon of the goods train back on tracks completed around 2.45 am," Sutar said.
The Central Railway said services on the Harbour Line were running normally since Wednesday morning.
Nearly 14 lakh commuters travel daily on the Harbour Line, on which the Central Railway operates about 750 local train services everyday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
- Seeds from Newton's Apple Tree Are Being Used to Grow a New One at His England Home
- Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched in India, Here's All You Need to Know
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona