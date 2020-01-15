Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Goods Train Derails on Mumbai's Kurla-Trombay Line, Harbour Line Services Disrupted

The mishap took place near Kurla station when the goods train was crossing the Harbour Line around 11.45 pm.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goods Train Derails on Mumbai's Kurla-Trombay Line, Harbour Line Services Disrupted
Image for representation.

Mumbai: A goods train derailed on Kurla-Trombay line here around Tuesday midnight, disrupting services on the Central Railway's Harbour Line and stranding scores of commuters in local trains and on stations, an official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

The mishap took place near Kurla station when the goods train was crossing the Harbour Line around 11.45 pm. "One trolley (set of wheels) of the goods train derailed on the Trombay goods line near Kurla station. No one was injured in the mishap," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said on Wednesday.

The mishap halted services on the Harbour Line, that connects Navi Mumbai township with Mumbai, as some portion of the derailed wagon got stuck at the crossover point of the Harbour and Kurla-Trombay goods line. Scores of commuters were stranded at Kurla and other stations, and in some local trains.

The operations on the Harbour Line resumed around 1.30 am after the derailed wagon was removed with the help of another locomotive from the rear end, the official said. "Work to bring the derailed wagon of the goods train back on tracks completed around 2.45 am," Sutar said.

The Central Railway said services on the Harbour Line were running normally since Wednesday morning.

Nearly 14 lakh commuters travel daily on the Harbour Line, on which the Central Railway operates about 750 local train services everyday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram