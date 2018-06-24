English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Goods Train Wagons Fall off Bridge After Naxals Uproot Tracks in Chhattisgarh
The train, loaded with iron ore, was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli, he said, adding the incident occurred around 1 AM in the forests near Kamloor, located about 450 km from Raipur.
(Representative image/Reuters)
Raipur: The engine and eight wagons of a goods train derailed and fell off a bridge on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam route in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district early on Sunday after Naxals removed tracks to disrupt rail traffic, police said.
No casualty was reported in the incident.
"The incident occurred when Maoists uprooted tracks between Bhansi and Kamaloor, leading to derailment of its engine and eight wagons that fell off a bridge on a small rivulet," Dantewada Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI.
The train, loaded with iron ore, was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli, he said, adding the incident occurred around 1 AM in the forests near Kamloor, located about 450 km from Raipur.
After receiving information, a team of security personnel and railway officials rushed to the spot to restore services, the SP said.
Security forces have intensified search and combing operations in the area around the incident spot, he added.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
