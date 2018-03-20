GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Google Careers – Sales Executive Job Openings for Google India Gurgaon Location



Updated:March 20, 2018, 6:55 PM IST

Photo for representation. (Image: AP)
World’s largest search giant - Google is hiring candidates for Sales and Account Management roles as ‘India New Business Sales Executive’ for its G Suite division. The job opening is for Google India’s Gurgaon location from where the company wants to expand its Cloud business.

As a Google Account Executive you would be required to work with SMBs (Small & Medium sized Businesses) and expand the G-Suite customer base in the assigned Territory. The Sales Executive will be a part of various campaigns as well as partner development and marketing events organized by Google India.

The basic qualification for this post is graduation along with a minimum 2 years experience in Technical/Sales Engineering in IaaS and/or PaaS products.

The applicant should be articulate and be able to build relationships with Customer Engineers at SMBs as well as Trusted Google Cloud Partners.
Fluency and writing prowess in English language is a must.

The candidate should possess excellent project management skills and should be able to work in fast-paced cross-functional team environment.
Interested candidates can directly apply for this post at the following url:
https://careers.google.com/jobs#!t=jo&jid=/google/india-new-business-sales-executive-g-gurugram-haryana-india-3758290162&

There are many other Job Openings at Google India locations however candidates can apply for 3 applications every 30 days.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
