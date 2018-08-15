English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Celebrates 72nd Independence Day with Doodle Inspired by Truck Art
Clicking on the image takes the user to a number of entries on Independence Day, including videos, news reports and portals offering general information on the subject.
Screen grab of Independence day Google Doodle.
New Delhi: Search engine Google on Wednesday dedicated a doodle to mark India's 72nd Independence Day inspired by the nation's truck art.
The doodle features a couple of peacocks crossing their beaks at the centre and the national birds are flanked on both sides by a Bengal tiger and an elephant.
Other elements in the doodle comprise India's national flower, the lotus with the sun rising in the backdrop and a riot of colourful flowers.
"A long-standing tradition in this four million square kilometre nation where truckers who live on the road surround themselves with cheerful folk art to occupy their minds during long months away from their families," the search engine giant said in a statement.
Previously, the Red Fort, various versions of the Indian flag, Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March and Indian postage stamps have been incorporated in Google's Independence Day doodles for India.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Flashback IDay National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Flashback IDay National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
