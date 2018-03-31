English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Celebrates India's First Woman Doctor Anandi Gopal Joshi With a Doodle
Anandi Gopal Joshi earned her medical degree from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania, now known as Drexel University College of Medicine. When she returned to India the princely state of Kolhapur appointed her as the physician-in-charge of the female ward of the local Albert Edward Hospital.
The Google Doodle celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of Anandi Gopal Joshi.
New Delhi: India’s first woman doctor Anandi Gopal Joshi’s 153rd birth anniversary was marked with a Google doodle on Saturday.
The doodle has been created by Bangalore-based artist Kashmira Sarode, who portrayed Joshi celebrating her medical degree.
Talking about the same, Google wrote in its blog, "In 1886, a young doctor stepped off a ship from America, eager to take up the role of physician-in-charge of the female ward at Kolhapur's Albert Edward Hospital. Not only was she India's first female doctor, but she was only 19 years old at the time. Her name was Anandi Gopal Joshi, and her story is one of courage and perseverance."
Born on March 31, 1865, Anandi was married at the age of nine to Gopalrao Joshi, a widower almost twenty years her senior. He was a progressive thinker and supported education for women, which was not very prevalent at the time.
At the age of fourteen, Anandi gave birth to a boy, but the child lived only for ten days because the medical care necessary for his survival was unavailable. This situation proved to be a turning point in Anandi's life and inspired her to become a physician
She went on to earn her medical degree from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania, now known as Drexel University College of Medicine. In late 1886, Anandi returned to India, receiving a grand welcome. The princely state of Kolhapur appointed her as the physician-in-charge of the female ward of the local Albert Edward Hospital.
She died of tuberculosis early the next year on February 26, 1887. "Joshi's young life was tragically cut short when she died of tuberculosis before her 22nd birthday. However, her legacy and the path she paved for generations of women continues today. Interestingly, even a crater on Venus is named after her!" Google’s blog adds.
