Google CEO Sundar Pichai Calls on EAM Jaishankar
1-MIN READ

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Calls on EAM Jaishankar

PTI

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 17:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Pichai's meeting with Jaishankar came a day after he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

India’s digital transformation and global strategic developments figured prominently in a meeting on Tuesday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

On Monday, Pichai said Google is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend USD 75 million to support women-led startups in the country.

“Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India’s digital transformation and global strategic developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

Pichai’s meeting with Jaishankar came a day after he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

first published:December 20, 2022, 17:27 IST
