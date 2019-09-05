Google Dedicates Doodle to Educators as India Celebrates Teachers' Day 2019
India celebrates Teachers’ Day on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888 in Tamil Nadu.
(Image: Google)
New Delhi: Google commemorated Teachers' Day on September 5, Thursday with a doodle that shows a red Octopus conducting an underwater class as fish take lessons. The board is divided into various sections to give space to different subjects, including Mathematics, Chemistry, Music. The teacher stands in the middle imparting lessons, collecting assignments, conducting experiments, solving equations.
India celebrates Teachers’ Day on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888 in Tamil Nadu. Dr Radhakrishnan taught at Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University. He was the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936.
Teachers' Day is celebrated on his birthday since 1962, when he became the President of India and the day is marked with teachers and students reporting to school as usual but the usual activities and classes being replaced by activities of celebration, thanks and remembrance.
On the occasion, President Ramnath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2018 at a function. The winners, a total of 46 teachers, have been chosen from across the country to be felicitated in the national capital on Thursday. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has already released the list of teachers. This will be the 61st year of the National Teacher’s Award.
