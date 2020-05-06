Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Google Doodle Brings Back 2016 Halloween Game as Part of Latest 'Stay Home and Play' Series

In the recent past, Google had done a series of doodle honouring those who have been working on the ground even during this time. The doodles honoured the work of 'coronavirus helpers' including healthcare workers, delivery persons etc.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2020, 9:24 AM IST
Google Doodle Brings Back 2016 Halloween Game as Part of Latest 'Stay Home and Play' Series
Screen grab of Wednesday's Google doodle.

Google Doodle on Wednesday brought back its 2016 Halloween game as part of its 'Stay at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles' series. On hovering over the doodle a text reading 'Stay at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Halloween (2016)' pops.

In a statement on the official website the search giant said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games! Stay and play at home with today’s featured throwback: Our 2016 Doodle game celebrating Halloween!"

In the recent past, Google had done a series of doodle honouring those who have been working on the ground even during this time. The doodles honoured the work of "coronavirus helpers" including healthcare workers, delivery persons etc.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Google Doodle celebrated the Mexican card game Lotería. The US-based company tweeted, "It’s day 7 of our throwback #GoogleDoodle series... Today, cure your BOARDem & challenge friends & family to our 2019 multiplayer Doodle game celebrating Mexican card game Lotería!" along with a GIF of the doodle

