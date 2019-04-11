LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Google Doodle Celebrates Beginning of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in India

Google doodle has also laid down the voting process. The first phase of elections will see 91 Lok Sabha seats spread across 18 states and two Union Territories going to polls starting 7 am on Thursday.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 7:24 AM IST
A screen grab of the Google doodle today.
New Delhi: Google doodle marked the commencement of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the world’s largest democracy on Thursday. The Google doodle has an inked finger, which, when clicked takes users to a fresh page that explains the voting procedure in India. Further, Google not just guides users about the election procedure, but also contains vital information for first-time voters in the country.

Polling for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be conducted in seven phases - April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Only those who have their names in the Voters’ list or the electoral roll are eligible for voting. The votes will be counted and the fate of India will be decided on May 23.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections will see as many as 91 Lok Sabha seats spread across 18 states and two Union Territories going to polls starting 7 am.

Among the constituencies going for polls in the first phase are eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Google has laid down the voting process in its doodle:

1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

4. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

6. You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in

8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
