»
2-min read

Google Doodle Celebrates Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections, Takes Viewers Through Poll Process in India

Through Monday’s Doodle, Google not just guides users about the election procedure, but also renders vital information for the first-time voters in the country.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 7:10 AM IST
A screen grab of the Google doodle today.
New Delhi: Google doodle marked the beginning of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in India, the world’s largest democracy, on Monday. Google has been doodling on all the phases of Lok Sabha elections featuring an inked finger, which, when clicked takes users to a fresh page that explains the voting procedure in India. The same Doodle appeared for the first time April 11, the day when the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections began. Through Monday’s Doodle, Google not just guides users about the election procedure, but also renders vital information for the first-time voters in the country.

Polling will be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. Only those who have their names in the Voters’ list or the electoral roll are eligible for voting.

The votes will be counted and the fate of India will be decided on May 23.

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, SS Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided by about 12.79 core voters in this phase.

Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).

Google has laid down the voting process in its doodle:

1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

4. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

6. You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in

8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Also Watch

