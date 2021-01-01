Google Doodle Celebrates January 1 New Year's Day: As Clock Strikes Midnight, Cuckoo Pops Out of Clock House

To mark the beginning of New Year 2021, Google has featured a ticking clock house that has struck midnight on its homepage. The special New Year's Doodle replaces the second 'o' of the world 'Google' with a cuckoo clock which has rumbled and been popped.

The Google Doodle, notably labeled as being the 'Day 1' of 2021, features a bird that flies out of the clock house welcoming all to 2021 while the usual Google logo is covered with holiday lights gently flashing and twinkling.

Further, when you click on the doodle, you will meet with a cone of confetti. The small confetti cone explodes onto the page once you click on it, showering the page with confetti, much like you'd see at a real party this year if you happened to go to one.

Every year, Google comes up with its own variety of doodles for all to celebrate different festivities, be it year-end holidays or Christmas or even Hanukkah. This latest doodle is a healthy reminder to encourage each one to welcome the new year as it comes, despite 2020 being a tough one for all.

The year gone-by was filled with Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns in most countries, also met soon after by the global economic slowdown. A new year also automatically brings hope of change: People across the globe are waiting for 2021 to bring with it new hope, newer vaccines, happiness and an end to uncertainty.

New Year's Day is observed on 1 January, the first day of the year on the modern Gregorian calendar as well as the Julian calendar. Across the globe, people celebrate this day with fireworks at the stroke of midnight, and other fun activities. Greeting cards and sweets are also shared to mark the occasion.