Google Doodle Encourages People to Get Vaccinated, Wear Face Masks to Protect Against Covid-19

At a time when countries are inoculating the population against Covid-19, Google came out with an animated Doodle to encourage the vaccination drive.

“Covid-19 vaccines are rolling out. See the NHS guidelines for eligibility,” the search engine said. The animated characters, wearing masks, gives out a message of how the vaccines and Covid-19 approprite behaviour provide immunity against the virus.

The doodle comes a day after India recorded the highest Covid-19 vaccination on a single day. Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Other countries too are rolling out their vaccination drive to immunise their population against the pandemic.

The Doodle also provides relevant resources for communities to stay connected and informed on the latest updates on spread of Coronavirus.

