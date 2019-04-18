English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Doodle Focuses on Second Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Explains How to Vote
Google explains how to vote in its Google Doodle as 95 seats across 11 seats and a Union Territory will go for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. While polling for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases – April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
Google Doodle marks second phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Google Doodle on Thursday marked the commencement of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Google had focused on the polls during the first phase. Google featured an inked finger, which when clicked will lead the user to a page as to how to vote.
Ninty-five seats across 11 seats and a Union Territory will go for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. While polling for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases – April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, including all seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, went for polling on April 11 in the first phase of the elections. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh are among several big names who contested.
Google explained how to vote and gave several details, such as, “You one can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates and Timings, Identity cards and EVM.”
Further giving details, Google also explained to the users the voting process at a polling booth, candidates names, how to use EVMs, election dates and more.
Voting Process at Polling Booth
1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof
2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)
3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth
4. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound
5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box
6. You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM
7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in
8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
