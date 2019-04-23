Take the pledge to vote

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life.
1-min read

Google Doodle Explains How to Vote, Use EVM and VVPATs on Third Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

Google doodle marks the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. Fifteen states and two union territories will go for voting to elect representatives on 116 seats.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
Google Doodle Explains How to Vote, Use EVM and VVPATs on Third Phase of Lok Sabha Polls
A screen grab of the Google doodle today.
Loading...
Google Doodle on Tuesday celebrates the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. Google had also marked the commencement of the seven-phase polls that started on April 11. Google Doodle on Tuesday featured an inked finger, which when clicked will lead the user to the page as to how to vote.

Google Doodle had featured the inked figure on both first and second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Fifteen states and two union territories will go for voting to elect representatives on 116 seats. While polling for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases – April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Further giving details, Google explained to the users how to vote, the voting process at a polling booth, candidates names, how to use EVMs, election dates and more.

1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

4. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

6. You can press NOTA, None of the Above if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in

8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth


Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, including all seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, went for polling on April 11 in the first phase of the elections. While 95 seats across 11 seats and a Union Territory went for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.



| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
