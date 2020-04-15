Google Doodle Honours Efforts of Packaging, Shipping, Delivery Sector Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New Delhi: Google’s latest doodle thanks and honours the efforts put in by those working in the packaging, shipping and delivery sector.

This comes at a time when the world is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of the people these days are working from the comfort of their home, but those who are a part of the essential services sector do not have such liberty.

In the doodle, the first letter of Google can be seen holding a packaged box out of which a heart pops out. The heart then hits the last letter which is themed around a delivery van. As the heart hits the letter ‘E’, one can see that the letter spreads its arms most likely to depict acknowledgement of love. On hovering over the doodle, text reading ‘To all packaging, shipping and delivery workers, thank you,’ appears.

Describing the doodle, the search giant on its official page wrote, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all packaging, shipping, and delivery workers, thank you”.

