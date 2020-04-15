Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Google Doodle Honours Efforts of Packaging, Shipping, Delivery Sector Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Majority of the people these days are working from the comfort of their home, but those who are a part of the essential services sector do not have such liberty.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Doodle Honours Efforts of Packaging, Shipping, Delivery Sector Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The doodle thanking delivery workers.

New Delhi: Google’s latest doodle thanks and honours the efforts put in by those working in the packaging, shipping and delivery sector.

This comes at a time when the world is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of the people these days are working from the comfort of their home, but those who are a part of the essential services sector do not have such liberty.

In the doodle, the first letter of Google can be seen holding a packaged box out of which a heart pops out. The heart then hits the last letter which is themed around a delivery van. As the heart hits the letter ‘E’, one can see that the letter spreads its arms most likely to depict acknowledgement of love. On hovering over the doodle, text reading ‘To all packaging, shipping and delivery workers, thank you,’ appears.

Describing the doodle, the search giant on its official page wrote, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all packaging, shipping, and delivery workers, thank you”.

The search engine gaint has also shared the GIF of the doodle on Twitter. Captioning the tweet it said, “Today, we’d like to say: To all public transportation workers, thank you. #GoogleDoodle → https://www.google.com/doodles/thank-you-public-transportation-workers"

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,389,587

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,999,822

    +1,962

  • Cured/Discharged

    483,150

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,741

    +142
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres