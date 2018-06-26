Gauhar Jaan, India's 'First Dancing Girl' Honoured in Google Doodle on Her 145th Birth Anniversary

​Google on Tuesday honoured Gauhar Jaan by featuring India's legendary musician and dancer in its latest doodle, on her 145th birth anniversary. Gauhar, who was born in UP's Azamgarh, was among the first performers to record music on 78 rpm records in India that was released by the Gramophone Company of India.Born as Angelina Yeoward on this day (June 26) in 1873, moved to erstwhile Calcutta, along with her mother Victoria Hemmings and established themselves in Nawab Wajid Ali Shah's courts. The duo converted to Islam in then Benaras in the 1880s thus, Angelina's name changed to Gauhar Jaan.Gauhar was born to Armenian Christian father and Indian Jewish mother, an accomplished Kathak singer cum dancer who changed her name to Malka Jaan after converting to Islam. Gauhar got her classical training in music and dance from her mother in her formative years. But it is Calcutta that Gauhar Jaan began her training in Hindustani classical music, Keertan and Rabindra Sangeet and other forms.She learnt Kathak from the granduncle of renowned performer Birju Maharaj, Brindadin Maharaj and had lessons in Keertan from Charan Das.The royal courts of Darbhanga Raj in 1887 witnessed Gauhar Jaan's maiden performance. Impressed by her finesse, she was appointed as a court musician.The legendary dancer recorded more than 600 records between 1902 to 1920 across diverse languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Marathi, Arabic, Persian, Pushto, French, and English. She was also called the “first dancing girl” in her records, who composed ghazals under the pen-name of 'Hamdam'.Gauher was known for bringing her performances to a close by announcing “My name is Gohar Jaan", which was also the label of her first Indian album.Gauhar's iconic method of recording was later adopted by several other women singers. She was thus, instrumental in influencing more women to take up recording.Gauhar, India's first recording artiste, popularised light Hindustani classical music with her thumri, dadra, kajri, chaiti, bhajan, tarana renditions. At King George V's coronation Gauhar Jaan was invited to perform in Delhi Durbar.Gauhar Jaan died on January 17, 1930, in Mysore.