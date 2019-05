Google Doodle Marks Fifth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections, Illustrates Poll Process in India

Google doodle marked the beginning of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in India, the world’s largest democracy, on Monday. The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will witness a heavyweight battle between political bigwigs — Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani. Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states. Google has been doodling on all the phases of Lok Sabha elections featuring an inked finger, which, when clicked takes users to a fresh page that explains the voting procedure in India.The same Doodle appeared for the first time April 11, the day when the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections began. Through Monday’s Doodle, Google not just guides users about the election procedure, but also renders vital information for the first-time voters in the country.Voting will take place in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.The votes will be counted and the fate of India will be decided on May 23.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting polls against her own old guard Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).Lucknow, the state's capital, has been with the BJP since 1991 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, from this seat, while Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krishnam. However, looking back at the results, Singh still holds the pole position from this seat.1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth4. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box6. You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth