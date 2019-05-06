English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Doodle Marks Fifth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections, Illustrates Poll Process in India
Through Monday’s Doodle, Google not just guides users about the election procedure, but also renders vital information for the first-time voters in the country.
A screen grab of the Google doodle today.
Loading...
New Delhi: Google doodle marked the beginning of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in India, the world’s largest democracy, on Monday. The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will witness a heavyweight battle between political bigwigs — Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani. Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states. Google has been doodling on all the phases of Lok Sabha elections featuring an inked finger, which, when clicked takes users to a fresh page that explains the voting procedure in India.
The same Doodle appeared for the first time April 11, the day when the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections began. Through Monday’s Doodle, Google not just guides users about the election procedure, but also renders vital information for the first-time voters in the country.
Voting will take place in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
The votes will be counted and the fate of India will be decided on May 23.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting polls against her own old guard Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
Lucknow, the state's capital, has been with the BJP since 1991 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, from this seat, while Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krishnam. However, looking back at the results, Singh still holds the pole position from this seat.
Google has laid down the voting process in its doodle:
1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof
2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)
3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth
4. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound
5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box
6. You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM
7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in
8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth
The same Doodle appeared for the first time April 11, the day when the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections began. Through Monday’s Doodle, Google not just guides users about the election procedure, but also renders vital information for the first-time voters in the country.
Voting will take place in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
The votes will be counted and the fate of India will be decided on May 23.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting polls against her own old guard Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
Lucknow, the state's capital, has been with the BJP since 1991 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, from this seat, while Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krishnam. However, looking back at the results, Singh still holds the pole position from this seat.
Google has laid down the voting process in its doodle:
1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof
2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)
3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth
4. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound
5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box
6. You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM
7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in
8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev's Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
- IWL 2019: Manisha Hat-trick Helps Gokulam Thump Rising Student's, Alakhpura Beat Hans
- You'll Quite Simply Never Guess the Cost of Priyanka Chopra's Jewellery at Billboard Music Awards
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- 'Business as Usual' for Smith & Warner at Pre World Cup Camp
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results