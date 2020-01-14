Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Poet Kaifi Azmi on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Google doodle paid tribute to Kaifi Azmi, who is among the most renowned poets of 20th century.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 7:31 AM IST
New Delhi:The Google doodle on Tuesday dedicated its space to Urdu poet, lyricist and activist Kaifi Azmi as a tribute on his 101st birth anniversary.

Azmi, father of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, was among the most renowned poets of India in the 20th century and has works like love poems, Bollywood songs, lyrics and screenplays to his credit. He wrote his first poem at the age of 11.

Azmi’s original name was Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi and was born in 1919 in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. He grew up to be inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India freedom movement of 1942. He later shifted to Mumbai where he wrote for an Urdu newspaper.

Jhankar was Azmi’s first collection of poems that was published in 1943. He later became a member of the influential Progressive Writers' Association. He won numerous awards for his work, including three Filmfare Awards, the prestigious Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship.

Aurat is Azmi's one of the earliest works where he spoke on women empowerment and equality.

