Google Doodle Remembers Meena Kumari on Her 85th Birth Anniversary

Bollywood's 'tragedy queen' has been honoured by Google with a special doodle on her 85th birth anniversary. The singer, poet and impeccably talented actress was also known as the 'Cinderella of Bollywood'."Meena Kumari grew up on camera, lighting up the silver screen from the age of four when she was known as “Baby Meena.” Over time, she emerged as one of Indian cinema’s foremost actors," says the official Google doodle page.Meena Kumari was born on August 1, 1933 as Mehjabeen Bano to an inter-faith wedlock. Her father, Master Ali Bux, was originally from Bhera (now in Punjab province of Pakistan) had married Phrabawati Devi, a Bengali Christian who converted to Islam.Starting acting the age of four, Meena Kumari’s career spanned to 33 years, starring in some 92 films. Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Baiju Bawra and Parineeta are some of the best movies that she starred in.She won four Filmfare awards in the Best Actress category. In 1963, the spectacular actress broke all records in Filmfare by receiving all the nominations in the Best Actress Category.Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah is one of the classic films in Indian cinema, where she depicted the struggles of a nautch-girl in Lucknow. It was weeks after the release of this film that she fell seriously ill and was admitted to a nursing home. She breathed her last on March 31, 1972, after slipping into coma for two days. She was 38 years old at the time of her death.Bollywood still remembers its Marilyn Monroe for her voice, dialogue-delivery and unsettling some of the great actors on sets with Meena Kumari.