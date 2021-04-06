Google Doodle Says 'Wear a Mask' in Its Latest Illustration

Google doodle on Tuesday drew attention towards the need for face masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world, with an endearing illustration. “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives,” Google said in its doodle.

Tuesday’s doodle has all the alphabets of ‘google’ masked up. It also has a vaccine syringe for the letter “L”.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps,” Google said in its message.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

The first interactive Doodle appeared shortly thereafter celebrating Pac-Man and hyperlinks also began to be added to Doodles, usually linking to a search results page for the subject of the Doodle. By 2014, Google had published over 2,000 regional and international Doodles throughout its homepages, often featuring guest artists, musicians, and personalities.

By 2019, the “Doodlers” team has created over 4,000 doodles for Google’s homepages around the world

Meanwhile, the Union government in India has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The two-member high-level team consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert.

“The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc. and COVID-19 vaccination progress,” the ministry said.