Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Google Doodle Thanks All 'Coronavirus Helpers' Working Amid Coronavirus

On Friday, Google had honoured teachers and childcare workers who are working tirelessly across the world at the time of coronavirus.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 18, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image of today's Google Doodle.
Image of today's Google Doodle.

Google on Saturday thanked all "coronavirus helpers" for their efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic. On hovering upon the doodle, one can see a pop up that reads “to all coronavirus helpers, thank you”.

Google has been carrying out this series of doodles to honour all those who have been working in the times of novel coronavirus. Over the week, the doodle thanked people in a variety of sectors including healthcare professionals to packaging personnel.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Google Doodles shared a GIF of the latest doodle and captioned as “Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you. #GoogleDoodle → http://goo.gle/2xwlSOl"

On Friday, Google had honoured teachers and childcare workers who are working tirelessly across the world at the time of coronavirus. “Thank You: Teachers and Childcare Workers”, read the illustration.

On its official web page, the search-engine giant said, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown till May 3 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease. As of now, over 450 people have died due to the deadly disease while more than 14 thousand people have tested positive for the same.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres