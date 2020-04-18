Google Doodle Thanks All 'Coronavirus Helpers' Working Amid Coronavirus

Google on Saturday thanked all "coronavirus helpers" for their efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic. On hovering upon the doodle, one can see a pop up that reads “to all coronavirus helpers, thank you”.

Google has been carrying out this series of doodles to honour all those who have been working in the times of novel coronavirus. Over the week, the doodle thanked people in a variety of sectors including healthcare professionals to packaging personnel.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Google Doodles shared a GIF of the latest doodle and captioned as “Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you. #GoogleDoodle → http://goo.gle/2xwlSOl"

On Friday, Google had honoured teachers and childcare workers who are working tirelessly across the world at the time of coronavirus. “Thank You: Teachers and Childcare Workers”, read the illustration.

On its official web page, the search-engine giant said, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown till May 3 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease. As of now, over 450 people have died due to the deadly disease while more than 14 thousand people have tested positive for the same.

