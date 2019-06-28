Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google Go Crosses 100 Million Download Mark on Play Store  

The jump in numbers is an indication that Android Go devices are doing fairly well, but it is notable that the Google Go app is not restricted to just Android Go devices.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Go Crosses 100 Million Download Mark on Play Store  
The jump in numbers is an indication that Android Go devices are doing fairly well, but it is notable that the Google Go app is not restricted to just Android Go devices.
Loading...

Google Go has reportedly crossed the 100 million download mark on the Play Store, indicating the brisk sale of Android Go devices over the past half year. Last September, it was reported that Google Go's download numbers on Play Store had reached 10 million.

 

Android Go (or Go Edition) is a slimmed down version of the mobile operating system that's aimed to run on low-end smartphones with as low as 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. The size of the OS is reduced by keeping only the relevant features and special 'Go' versions of the built-in Google apps, including Google Go. It is notable that these Go apps are not restricted to Android Go. Users of regular Android can also download these apps which basically take up less space on your device and also saves users a large amount of mobile data.

Considering that Google's attempts to make Android compatible with low-end devices haven't been entirely great in the past years, this increase in download numbers is an indication that Android Go devices are somewhat successful. Of course, 100 million downloads of Google Go does not equate to the same number of Android Go devices but is still a good start. Hopefully, Google is tracking the number of devices and will share those numbers soon.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram