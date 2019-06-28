Google Go Crosses 100 Million Download Mark on Play Store  

Google Go has reportedly crossed the 100 million download mark on the Play Store, indicating the brisk sale of Android Go devices over the past half year. Last September, it was reported that Google Go's download numbers on Play Store had reached 10 million.

Android Go (or Go Edition) is a slimmed down version of the mobile operating system that's aimed to run on low-end smartphones with as low as 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. The size of the OS is reduced by keeping only the relevant features and special 'Go' versions of the built-in Google apps, including Google Go. It is notable that these Go apps are not restricted to Android Go. Users of regular Android can also download these apps which basically take up less space on your device and also saves users a large amount of mobile data.

Considering that Google's attempts to make Android compatible with low-end devices haven't been entirely great in the past years, this increase in download numbers is an indication that Android Go devices are somewhat successful. Of course, 100 million downloads of Google Go does not equate to the same number of Android Go devices but is still a good start. Hopefully, Google is tracking the number of devices and will share those numbers soon.